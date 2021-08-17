Portland police warn of man approaching women in West End

PORTLAND, Maine — Portland police are warning the public about a man in a car approaching women in the West End.
According to a Facebook post from the department, patrol officers in the area are looking for the suspect and his vehicle but, there is no description to give the public at this time.
This comes months after two women reported two separate attacks to police in the West End.
According to police, a woman reported being punched “several times in the face and head” while she was walking on Gray Street around 9:40 p.m.on May 5. On June 8, a 24-year-old woman told police she was attacked from behind on Brackett Street just before 10:30 p.m.