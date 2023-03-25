x
Crime

Portland Police seek the public's help in solving decades-old homicide case

In a Facebook post, Portland Police said two-year-old Sarina “Pretty” Towle was found murdered inside her bedroom on March 25, 1994.
PORTLAND, Maine — Portland police seek clues in the 29-year-old unsolved death of a toddler. 

In a Facebook post, Maine State Police detectives said two-year-old Sarina “Pretty” Towle was found murdered inside her bedroom in a home located on Danforth Street on the morning of March 25, 1994. 

Police have still not said how she died. 

At the time of her death, the toddler was living with her mother, her mother’s boyfriend, and her two brothers, per the post. 

Police are asking anyone with information about Sarina's murder to call the Portland Police Department at (207)874-8575. 

