Portland police respond to shots fired near Maine Med

PORTLAND, Maine — Police in Portland responded to a report of shots fired near the Maine Medical Center parking garage Tuesday night.

Officials said it happened just before 5 p.m. outside the Congress Street Medical Building just across from the street from the main hospital facility.

Several officers and the Portland Police Dept. Crime Scene Unit were on the scene for over an hour collecting evidence and talking to witnesses.

Police said no injuries were reported. A suspect is in custody and a weapon was recovered.

The incident had no impact on hospital operations, according to a spokesperson.

