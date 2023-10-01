Portland police plea for public’s help in solving 13-year-old cold case

Darien Richardson's family is offering a $15,000 reward for the arrest and conviction of the people responsible for her death.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORTLAND, Maine — Portland police plea for tips that could help solve a 13-year-old cold case of a woman who was fatally shot in her home in Portland.

Darien Richardson, 25, and her boyfriend, Corey Girard, were sleeping in their apartment at 25 Rackleff St. when intruders reportedly came in and shot both of them early in the morning on Jan. 8, 2010, according to a Facebook post by the Portland Police Department.

Police said Richardson and Girard were taken to the hospital and were expected to survive. Unfortunately, Richardson later died from her injuries.

Her family is offering a $15,000 reward for the arrest and conviction of the people responsible for her death.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 207-874-8584 or leave an anonymous tip.