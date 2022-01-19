Portland police officer charged with assault

Officer Christopher Crout is charged in connection with an incident in May. He has been placed on paid administrative leave.

PORTLAND, Maine — A Portland police officer has been charged with assault by the Office of the Attorney General stemming from an incident that occurred on duty on May 2, 2021.

Christopher Crout, 30, of South Portland, was charged with Class D misdemeanor assault, according to a Jan. 13 criminal complaint signed by Det. Lt. Paul Thorpe of the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office.

The complaint charges him with "knowingly or recklessly caus[ing] bodily injury or offensive physical contact] to the alleged victim.

Crout has been employed by the Portland Police Department since January 2019 and is assigned to the patrol division, according to a release from the police department. He is currently on paid administrative leave.

Crout is scheduled to appear in Portland Unified Court on Feb. 9.

No additional information was immediately available Wednesday.