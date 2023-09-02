Portland police renew call to help find Boston man reported missing in 2006

Miguel Oliveras was last seen around 1 a.m. Sept. 2, 2006, in the area of Riverside Street.

PORTLAND, Maine — Portland police have refreshed their call for the public to help them locate a man who was reported missing in 2006 on the anniversary of when he was last seen.

Miguel Oliveras of Boston was 24 years old when he was reportedly last seen. Police said in a post on Facebook that Oliveras was last seen in the area of Platinum Plus Club on Riverside Street at about 1 a.m. Sept. 2, 2006, which is now the location of Rick's Cabaret.

At the time he was last seen, Oliveras was about 5-foot-11, 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, and reportedly had tattoos on his neck, back, shoulder, and hand, the post states.

Police ask that anyone with information about Oliveras contact them by calling 207-874-8575 or texting keyword "PPDME" and a message to 847411. An anonymous tip line has also been set up at 207-874-8584.

Miguel Oliveras, a 24-year-old man from Boston, was last seen around 1:00 a.m. on September 2, 2006 at the Platinum Plus... Posted by Portland Maine Police Department on Saturday, September 2, 2023