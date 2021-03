A victim was taken to a local hospital and one person is in custody, according to a police spokesman

PORTLAND, Maine — Portland police are investigating a stabbing Saturday afternoon on Old Campus Drive.

One person was taken to an area hospital with stab wounds and a suspect is in custody, Portland Police Department Spokesman David Singer said.

An investigation continues and more information should be available later Saturday, he said.

Police are at Old Campus Drive investigating a stabbing. Suspect is in custody. Victim was transported to hospital and is being evaluated. pic.twitter.com/Sn9lFl7KNW — Portland (ME) Police (@PolicePortland) March 27, 2021