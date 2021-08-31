Portland police investigating shots fired early Tuesday morning in East Deering neighborhood

Police spoke to witnesses and collected evidence near the intersection of Washington and Johansen streets

PORTLAND, Maine — Portland police are investigating reports of shots fired early Tuesday morning in the East Deering neighborhood.

Police were called to an area near the intersection of Washington and Johansen streets at about 4:45 a.m., Portland Police Department spokesman David Singer said in a release.

No injuries were reported and police found no property damage, Singer said.

Witnesses reported seeing two dark-colored sedans traveling through the 30 block of Johansen Street toward Washington Street, he said.