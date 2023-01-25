Portland police investigating Norway Savings Bank robbery

Police described the suspect as a white man in his late 40s or early 50s.

PORTLAND, Maine — Police are investigating an alleged bank robbery at the Norway Savings Bank at 446 Forest Ave. in Portland, the Portland Police Department said Wednesday in a news release.

The incident took place at about 1:40 p.m., when a man "made threats to staff before demanding cash and fleeing with an undisclosed amount," the release stated.

The suspect has been described as a white man in his 40s or early 50s with a shorter greying beard and moustache, according to police. He was reportedly wearing black-rimmed glasses, a brown coat, a gray or tan hat, and black sneakers at the time of the robbery.

Police ask that anyone with information about the incident to call them at 207-874-8575.

Here is the suspect for the bank robbery this afternoon at the Norway Savings Bank on 446 Forest Ave. If you see him, please call 207-874-8575. pic.twitter.com/m19SU0go6j — Portland (ME) Police (@PolicePortland) January 25, 2023

