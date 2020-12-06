PORTLAND, Maine — The Portland Police Department says they are investigating a non-fatal shooting on Friday. The shooting happened at the Huntington North Apartment at 326 Auburn St.

Police responded to the scene at 12:17 p.m. Friday afternoon after receiving reports of gunshots.

Witnesses described seeing a group of young males in the parking lot arguing prior to hearing the gunshot and seeing a subject fall to the ground.

Witnesses described the suspect as a black male in his teens and he was wearing a white T-shirt.

People from the group, including the victim of the shooting, left on foot and in cars before police arrived on the scene.

The victim, 22-years-old from Portland, was located at the Maine Medical Center where he is still being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

This incident does not appear to be a random act and at this time police do not believe the public is at risk. Police are trying to determine if there is any connection to the June 9 shooting that occurred on North Street.

If anyone has any information that could help police solve this crime, call (207) 874-8575.

