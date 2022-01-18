Portland police investigating 'hit-and-run' involving pedestrian

A vehicle struck a pedestrian in the crosswalk of Bedford Street and Forest Avenue Tuesday morning and fled the scene, according to police.

PORTLAND, Maine — Police in Portland are looking for a driver involved in an alleged "hit-and-run" on Forest Avenue.

According to PPD media liaison David Singer, a vehicle struck a pedestrian in the crosswalk of Bedford St. and Forest Ave. around 11:20 Tuesday morning.

The driver fled the scene, Singer told NEWS CENTER Maine.

The person hit was taken to the hospital with serious injuries but is expected to survive.

Singer said there is an ongoing investigation. More details are expected to be released Wednesday.

