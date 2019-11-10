PORTLAND, Maine — Portland police are investigating two reports of indecent exposure in the past five days, both apparently involving a white man with dark hair driving an dark-colored, older pick-up truck with an extended cab.

The most recent report came Friday, when two young women told police that the man, in his mid to late 20s to early 30s, watched them for several minutes from a dark-colored, older-model pick-up truck on Noyes Street near Deering Avenue, then called to them and made inappropriate comments, causing them to flee the area.

The truck was further described as a Chevrolet or GMC with an extended cab, rust on the quarter panels and rear bumper, and a Maine license plate ending in the letters VE.

The man's dark hair was reported to be worn in a "man-bun" style or ponytail.

The truck and its driver matched the description of one involved in another report of indecent exposure on Monday on Brighton Avenue near Capisic Street.

At 10:15 a.m. Monday, a 49-year-old Portland woman reported that a man driving a truck began following her as she jogged, then exposed his genitals to her and continued following her until she entered the fire station on Stevens Avenue seeking help.

A short time later, the same truck was involved in a crash in the parking lot at the Dunkin' Donuts at 1412 Congress Street, police said. The vehicle allegedly fled the scene of the crash.

Portland police said in a release Friday that while the reports contain similarities, it's too soon to tell if they are related and investigations of both continue.

Police do believe the truck is connected to recent incidents in Gorham and other neighboring communities. They ask anyone with information about the truck or its driver to contact their local police department.

They suggest that anyone who is the subject of an incident like this should change their direction of travel, move to an area where there are other people, call to other people for help and call 911 immediately to give as much information as possible about the perpetrator.

