Portland police investigate shots fired into East Deering home

Shortly after callers reported gunshots and broken windows, police found several bullet holes in an apartment at Ocean East Townhomes

PORTLAND, Maine — Portland police were called to an East Deering apartment complex Tuesday night after residents reported hearing several gunshots and then finding broken windows in their homes.

Police went to the Ocean East Townhomes complex just before 11 p.m. Tuesday for reports of shots fired, Portland Police Spokesman David Singer said in a release Wednesday afternoon.

Residents of 11 Coast Lane, in the complex, reported broken windows.

Police found several bullet holes in the home, Singer said.

No injuries were reported.

Police collected evidence and continue to investigate the incident. Singer said no suspects have been located.