Portland police investigate report of armed robbery Saturday night

A 23-year-old man reported three men assaulted and robbed him on Gilman Street

PORTLAND, Maine — Portland police are investigating a report of an armed robbery late Saturday night on Gilman Street.

A 23-year-old man reported that three men approached him near 93 Gilman St. at about 11:40 p.m. and asked to use his phone, David Singer, spokesman for the Portland Police Department, said in a release Monday morning.

The alleged victim refused and ran toward St. John Street, but the three suspects reportedly caught him and began assaulting him, one using a pistol to hit the man, Singer said.

They allegedly took the man's belongings including an undisclosed amount of cash.

The man was taken to Maine Medical Center for treatment.

Singer said witnesses told police the suspects included two Black men and one white man. They were reportedly wearing hooded sweatshirts and dark pants, with at least one wearing a red shirt.

No additional information was released Monday.