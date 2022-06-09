Portland police detain 17-year-old in tactical vest on school bus

The teen was detained on Thursday morning, police say.

PORTLAND, Maine — The Portland Police Department detained a 17-year-old in a tactical vest with rifle magazines while riding a school bus on Thursday morning, authorities say.

In a news release, the Portland Police Department said officers were called just after 8 a.m. and were told a student on a bus from Scarborough traveling to Baxter Academy for Technology and Science had donned a black tactical vest.

The bus driver alerted the school through their radio, and school officials called 911, the release stated.

Officers were at the school when the bus arrived on campus. They detained the teenage boy, a student of the academy, and found the magazines were for an airsoft rifle, authorities said.

"No firearms or airsoft weapons were found, but the student did have a butterfly knife and CO2 cartridges with him," the release stated.

Police said around 20 students were on the bus when this incident took place. Nobody was injured.

The teen was released to his parents, and police said they contacted the Cumberland County District Attorney's office. Once the investigation is complete, officials will decide if any criminal charges will be filed, police said.

Authorities are asking anyone with information on the case to call 207-874-8575.