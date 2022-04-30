Woman charged with OUI after driving through police department garage

The Portland Police Department posted two pictures to Facebook on Saturday, April 30, reminding community members not to drink and drive.

PORTLAND, Maine — The Portland Police Department is reminding community members not to get behind the wheel after drinking, following an incident at its headquarters.

On Saturday, April 30 around 8 a.m., the department posted two pictures on its Facebook page with the message, "...Please don't drink and drive."

According to the post, a 26-year-old woman drove through the department's garage and across the pedestrian plaza and then tried driving down the stairs to Middle Street. In the pictures, the car appears to have stopped at the top of the staircase.

The department said the woman told officers she was following her GPS instructions. Officers who responded to the situation, however, felt her "excessive blood alcohol level" played a bigger role.

Authorities issued the woman a summons for Operating Under the Influence.