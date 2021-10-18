Portland police charge suspect in Congress Street vandalism, investigating other incidents

Michael Hale, 50, of Portland has been charged with aggravated criminal mischief for allegedly vandalizing Reny's and Flea For All on Congress Street in Portland

PORTLAND, Maine — A Portland man has been charged in two separate vandalism incidents on Congress Street.

According to Portland police, officers were responding to a report of theft at Reny's at 540 Congress St. Friday around 12:45 p.m. when someone threw an item through a store window.

On Saturday around 2:10 p.m., officers responded to Flea For All at 585 Congress St. where windows had been broken.

Police charged Michael Hale, 50, with two counts of aggravated criminal mischief.

In a separate incident Saturday morning, officers responded to 49 Wharf St. for a report of a burglary. Officers found broken windows, extensive damage, and missing items from Jefe Juan’s. While investigating, officers discovered another business, Rathskeller on Wharf, had a window broken.

Police do not believe they are related to the vandalism incidents on Congress Street.

Portland police ask anyone with information about these incidents to call them at 207-874-8575.