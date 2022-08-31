Portland police believe shooting incident Tuesday was related to assault, apparent robbery

Officers responded to a man unconscious on a sidewalk in the area of Cumberland Avenue and Cedar Street around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

PORTLAND, Maine — Portland police responded to a report of a man unconscious on a sidewalk in the area of Cumberland Avenue and Cedar Street around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

According to a news release issued by the Portland Police Department on Wednesday, the man, a 27-year-old unhoused individual from Portland, was the victim of an apparent robbery and assault.

"He was transported to the Maine Medical Center where he is being treated for injuries that are not considered to be life-threatening, but he remains unconscious and investigators have not been able to speak with him," the release stated.

During the investigation, police were told gunshots were heard in the area of Cedar Street and Oxford Street just before they received and responded to the call reporting the unconscious man, the release said.

According to the release, police collected evidence that confirmed there was a shooting, and they suspect the two incidents are related.

Police said there's no indication of any danger to the public at this time.

The release stated no arrests have been made at this time, and that police are asking anyone who may have information to call (207) 874-8575.

No additional information has been released.