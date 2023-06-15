Michigan man, 20, arrested by Portland police on fugitive from justice warrants

Kaleb Mcgill, 20, of Dearborn, Michigan, was arrested by police in connection with felony weapon charges and a warrant for robbery, police said.

PORTLAND, Maine — A Michigan man was arrested by Portland police Monday on warrants for being a fugitive from justice.

Kaleb Mcgill, 20, of Dearborn, Michigan, was arrested by police in connection with felony weapon charges in Michigan and a warrant for robbery in Barnstable, Massachusetts, according to a news release from the Portland Police Department.

Mcgill also faces charges of unlawful trafficking in dangerous drugs (Class A), police said.

The Portland Police Department was assisted by Maine State Police, South Portland Police Department, Auburn Police Department, and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force.