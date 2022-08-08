Man accused of holding woman at gunpoint in NH has been arrested in Portland

Peter Curtis, 34, of Portland was arrested on charges of kidnapping, criminal threatening with a deadly weapon and others, police say.

PORTLAND, Maine — Portland police arrested 34-year-old Peter Curtis of Portland on Monday morning. Curtis is accused of kidnapping, criminal threatening with a deadly weapon, and faces other charges as well.

Police located Curtis when they responded to a call at approximately 9:20 a.m. Monday requesting a well-being check for a male sleeping in a truck on Sherman Street at High Street in Portland, according to a news release issued by Portland Police Department spokesperson David Singer.

Curtis reportedly woke and fled in the vehicle during an officer's attempted to wake him. However, Curtis was later taken into custody after a short pursuit by police.

"Curtis drove the wrong way down Congress Street and turned onto Frederic Street. Curtis turned around at the end of the dead end street, struck a police cruiser and drove back to Congress Street," the release says. "Curtis then hit another vehicle with the driver reporting an injury following the crash. Curtis then slowed and stopped on his own and was taken into custody without further incident."

After the pursuit, Curtis was charged with eluding a police officer, operating after suspension (habitual offender), unauthorized use of property, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, and leaving the scene of a personal injury crash, in addition to his initial charges, the release states.

The truck Curtis was found driving was reportedly stolen on Aug. 5 in Portland, the release says.

Police say Curtis was brought to Maine Medical Center for an evaluation, and will be transported to the Cumberland County Jail after his release.

Police request that if you have any information regarding this case, to please contact 207-874-8575.