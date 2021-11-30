Police: 3-year-old found asleep in stolen vehicle in Portland

Police turned out in force because of concern about the child, but officials said the boy was still asleep in a child seat when the vehicle was located.

PORTLAND, Maine — Portland police are investigating a stolen vehicle that was recovered with a sleeping child inside it.

Police said in a release Monday that the Ford Explorer was quickly located after being reported stolen on Saturday with a 3-year-old asleep in the vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle reported that he had parked his vehicle near New York Fried Chicken on Cumberland Avenue to pick up food from the restaurant while his 3-year-old brother was asleep in the back, according to police.

Police turned out in force because of concern about the child, but officials said the boy was still asleep in a child seat when the vehicle was located in the parking lot of Black Bear Medical on Marginal Way.

“Realizing the gravity of the situation, our dispatchers dedicated 10 officers and two supervisors to this emergency, resulting in a quick and safe resolution,” Interim Portland Police Chief Heath Gorham said in Monday's release. “We will continue to investigate this crime to identify a suspect.”

According to police, the vehicle that was stolen was left running and uses a keyless or “push-start” ignition. Police said this may be a security concern for owners of these kinds of vehicles that do not require a key to be in the ignition system.

Police have not located a suspect, and they are continuing to investigate the case. Police ask anyone who witnessed the vehicle being stolen to contact them at 207-874-8575.