The Portland Fire Dept. said a motel room that caught fire at the Fireside Inn & Suites has been is under control.

PORTLAND, Maine — The Portland Fire Department responded to a fire at the Fireside Inn & Suites Wednesday evening.

In a tweet, the department said the fire was contained to one room and that one person was removed from it. As of 7:40 p.m., crews had the fire under control.

One person was treated for smoke inhalation on-site but refused to go to the hospital.

Crews are investigating what started the fire. There is nothing suspicious about the fire at this time.