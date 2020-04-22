WESTBROOK, Maine — A Portland man who accidentally shot himself on Center Street in Westbrook on April 7 has now been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

After further investigation by Westbrook police and consultation with the District Attorney’s Office, Alexander Burnham, 21, was arrested and transported to the Cumberland County Jail.

At the time of the incident, police said officers responded to the area and found blood on the sidewalk. A short time later, police were notified that a person had arrived at Maine Medical Center Urgent Care Plus on Brighton Avenue in Portland with a gunshot wound.

Burnham is now charged with:

3 counts of class A aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs

Class C illegal possession of a firearm by a prohibited person

Class E failure to comply with the governor’s executive order

Westbrook police said their investigation concluded that Burnham accidentally shot himself on Central Street. Burnham is a convicted felon and was also on probation at the time of the incident.

The drug trafficking charges are aggravated due to the presence of the firearm.

The charge related to Governor Janet Mills' executive order is due to the fact that Burnham was out in public not conducting essential activities, as outlined in her executive order issued because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Westbrook Police Department is continuing its investigation but said Burnham does not pose a risk to the public.