PORTLAND, Maine — A Portland man who pleaded guilty to the strangulation death of his girlfriend is due to be sentenced.

Sixty-two-year-old Gregory Vance pleaded guilty to murder under an agreement that caps his sentence at 35 years.

His attorney will press for a lesser sentence on Monday.

Court documents indicate Vance told police the victim, 59-year-old Patricia Grassi, was "tormenting" and "slapping" him.

