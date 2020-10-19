Portland man subdued with Taser after allegedly fleeing traffic stop, concussing officer during arrest

Kellen Hollenkamp is accused of resisting arrest after allegedly fleeing a traffic stop in Portland.

PORTLAND, Maine — A Portland police officer suffered a concussion and chipped tooth while taking a suspect into custody Sunday.

Kellen Hollenkamp, 34, of Portland was arrested after allegedly fleeing a traffic stop.

Hollenkamp is being treated in the hospital but once he is released, police say he will be charged with failure to stop for a police officer, operating after suspension, aggravated reckless conduct with a motor vehicle, assault on a police officer, and failure to submit to arrest. Police say other charges are possible.

Just after 11 p.m. Sunday, an officer tried to stop a Toyota Corolla for a traffic violation on High Street. The car initially stopped, but then fled after the officer got out of his vehicle.

The car was located a few minutes later on Brackett Street near Dow Street, where police said the driver got out and fled on foot, leaving the vehicle running while still in gear, causing it to roll into a parked car.

Portland Police K-9 Johnsey and Officer David Moore were able to track the driver's scent from the vehicle to the area of 10 Walker Street, where they heard a disturbance inside a building. According to police, the suspect had forced his way into an apartment and was being confronted by the homeowner inside.

According to police, Hollenkamp violently resisted arrest and officers had to use a Taser on him before he was taken into custody. As officers were bringing him outside, they said he continued to resist arrest and kicked a police officer in the face.

The officer was treated on scene and at Maine Medical Center for a broken tooth and a concussion from the kick.