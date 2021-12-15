Portland man sentenced to 4 years in prison for shooting at police department's garage

Chief U.S. District Judge Jon D. Levy said Tuesday that Abdikareem Hassan’s conduct posed a 'grave danger to the community.'

PORTLAND, Maine — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from July 6, 2020.

A man who shot into the Portland Police Department garage in July 2020 was sentenced Tuesday to four years in prison followed by three years of supervised release.

Abdikareem Hassan, 33, of Portland pleaded guilty on July 30, 2021.

According to court records, on July 5, 2020, Hassan fired approximately five shots at the Portland Police Department's headquarters from a black Hyundai Tucson.

Police said they pulled Hassan over the following day after he hit a curb and police noticed the car he was driving looked similar to the one involved in the shooting.

No one was injured in the shooting.

The U.S. Attorney's office said law enforcement recovered a gun with Hassan’s DNA on it near the scene of the shooting and bullet casings on the windshield of the car. Hassan is prohibited from possessing firearms due to a prior felony conviction.

Chief U.S. District Judge Jon D. Levy said Tuesday that Hassan’s conduct posed a “grave danger to the community” and reflected “complete disregard for the welfare of other people.”