Portland man sentenced for possessing firearms as a felon

PORTLAND, Maine — A Portland man was sentenced to 60 months in prison in a Portland courtroom Tuesday for being a felon in possession of firearms.

Abdulkadir Bile, 31, also known as Ace, was also sentenced to three years of supervised release and received a $6,900 fine in addition to the 60-month sentence, a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Maine said.

Court records show that agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) executed a search warrant at Bile's Portland home in October 2021 and found two firearms from a bed Bile was sleeping on, the release said.

"Bile was convicted in 2013 of felony aggravated assault in Androscoggin County Superior Court and in 2017 of unlawful trafficking of Schedule W drugs in the Cumberland County Unified Criminal Docket," the release stated.

Bile's previous convictions prohibited him from possessing firearms under federal law, according to the release.

This case was investigated by the ATF.