PORTLAND, Maine — A Portland man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter for a fatal shooting near a homeless shelter has been ordered to serve 6 1/2 years in prison.

Tyrese Collins, who was sentenced Monday, was 19 when he shot 45-year-old Jack Wilson in June 2018 during an argument at an intersection near the Oxford Street Shelter in Portland.

Wilson, who had been staying at the shelter, was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

Collins said he was intervening on another man's behalf and that he acted in self defense. He was originally charged with murder but pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

