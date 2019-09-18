PORTLAND, Maine — A man accused of shooting and killing his domestic partner last year pleaded guilty to murder Wednesday in court.

Anthony Leng changed his plea at 1 p.m. in Cumberland County Superior Court in Portland. Investigators were preparing for the upcoming trial.

Leng was arrested Jan. 13, 2018, and has been in custody ever since.

His domestic partner, Sokha Khuon, 36, was found dead six days prior on Jan. 7, 2018, inside her 46 Dorothy St. home off Warren Avenue.

Khuon, who had two children with Leng, died from five gunshot wounds to the head and neck, court documents detailing an autopsy revealed.

The couple's children were home at the time of the shooting.

Leng initially pleaded not guilty March 30, 2018.

Defense lawyers said Leng used self-defense to shoot Khuon, who was allegedly yielding a knife during an argument over an affair. Prosecutors said Leng planted the knifes found around Khuon's body to bolster his defense.

Anyone experiencing domestic violence is urged by the Portland Police Department to contact your local, county or state police department, or the Through These Doors Helpline at 1-800-537-6066.

Hotline workers are available to assist with suggestions regarding safety planning, available resources and an array of options. If you know of a friend or relative you believe is in an abusive relationship urge them to seek help.

RELATED: Murder charge leveled against Anthony Leng at arraignment

RELATED: Leng's attorney waives initial appearance on murder charge

RELATED: Neighbors wonder what happened in Portland woman's death

Trending now on NEWSCENTERmaine.com: