PORTLAND, Maine — The Portland Police Department said a 22-year-old resident of the city was arrested Wednesday after being tracked for about an hour by a South Portland Police K-9 unit.

Fakhareldin Adam is now charged with criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, kidnapping, robbery, domestic violence assault, and refusal to submit to arrest or detention.

Police said the K-9 track began on Auburn Street after a female acquaintance of Adam reported a domestic incident to a bank employee.

The unit searched for Adam when he fled from the area of the bank and he was eventually seen crossing Ocean Avenue. He was taken into custody after a brief foot chase.

Adam is currently being held at the Cumberland County Jail. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Portland Police Department.

RELATED: Biddeford man who jumped from second story window to flee drug arrest now sentenced to 6 years in prison

RELATED: Maine teen accused of initiating high-speed chase, crashing into gas station

RELATED: MDEA undercover drug bust leads to Mexico man's arrest, seizure of $35,000 worth of cocaine

RELATED: Maine man wanted for multiple crimes steals snowmobile, leads police on 7 mile chase