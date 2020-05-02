WESTBROOK, Maine — A Portland man was arrested Wednesday after a caller informed police of an erratic, out-of-control vehicle operating near school zones in Westbrook.

Timothy Grubb, 41, is now charged with operating under the influence, reckless conduct, driving to endanger, and refusing to submit to arrest/detention.

Westbrook police said they received a 911 call from someone around 8:05 a.m. saying a vehicle was all over the road and had almost hit several cars head-on. The caller said it was in the area of Stroudwater St.

While officers were responding to the area, the caller followed the vehicle to a business on Stroudwater St. and remained on the phone with Westbrook dispatchers, telling them the vehicle had struck a building.

When officers arrived on scene and observed Grubb, they said he displayed "objective signs of drug impairment." Grubb received medical attention and was transported to the hospital as a precaution.

He was later cleared from the hospital and transported to the Cumberland County Jail.

Police said there was no damage to the exterior of the business he hit but that some of the items inside were destroyed due to impact.

Police did not specify which school zones Grubb passed through, but both Westbrook Middle School and Westbrook High School are on Stroudwater St. Officers said Grubb passed through the school zones around 8 a.m.

Westbrook police added that they want to commend the caller in this instance, saying the person provided excellent detail and description of what was seen prior to officers' arrival.

Police also said this is a scary reminder for the public to pay attention to your surroundings and drive defensively.