Portland man charged with trafficking in heroin, fentanyl

Police say Jimmy S. Meas, 31, was in possession of a loaded handgun when he was stopped on Johansen Street. He is charged with multiple felonies.

PORTLAND, Maine — A Portland man faces multiple drug and gun charges following his arrest as part of an ongoing investigation by Portland police and the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency.

Jimmy S. Meas, 31, was stopped by Portland police Monday night on Johansen Street, spokesman David Singer said Thursday in a release.

Police said Meas was wanted on two MDEA warrants for trafficking in heroin and trafficking in fentanyl.

On Monday, he was allegedly found in possession of a loaded 9mm handgun and seven grams of suspected methamphetamine.

He was charged with aggravated furnishing of methamphetamine, and Singer said he will be charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person because of drug use.

Meas' passenger, Katherine Faulkner, 23, of Gorham, was charged with possession of fentanyl.