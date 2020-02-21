OLD ORCHARD BEACH, Maine — A Portland man has been charged with stabbing two people at a party in Old Orchard Beach on Sunday, February 16.

Old Orchard Police say they responded to a report of a stabbing at a home around 1:16 a.m. Police say when they arrived, they found Joshua Burris, 20, of Lincoln and Adam Macfarlane, 20, of Portland, had both been stabbed.

Police say one of the victims was brought to Maine Medical Center, and the other was treated at the scene and released. Authorities did not clarify which victim was released right away and which was brought to the hospital.

After initial investigation and interviewing witnesses, police arrested Akram Ibriham, 18, of Portland. He was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon.

Previous reports from police officers cited an argument that led to the stabbing.

Ibriham was taken into custody on Tuesday, Feb. 18, at about 9:00 p.m. in Portland Maine. Ibriham is currently being held at the Cumberland County Jail. Bail has been set at $50,000 cash.

The investigation of the incident remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident are encouraged to contact the Old Orchard Beach Police Department at 207-934-4911.

Old Orchard Police Department

