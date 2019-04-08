PORTLAND, Maine — A man was arrested at his home at 81 Danforth Street in Portland late Saturday evening after police say he assaulted his neighbor.

Portland police say that Everett H. Meserve, 62, of Portland was charged with elevated aggravated assault of his neighbor, 63-year-old Rodney Cleveland. Police found Cleveland in his apartment around 4 p.m. Saturday.

NCM

Cleveland was transported to Maine Medical Center where he is in critical condition.

Bail was set for Meserve at $50,000 cash.

Detectives are still investigating the circumstances surrounding this assault.

NEWS CENTER Maine will update this story when more information becomes available.