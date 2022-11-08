Portland man threatened worker with knife, police say

Police arrested Ryan Nutter, 28, of Portland, authorities say.

Following the closure of Sheridan Street in Portland regarding a "barricaded subject," Portland police arrested Ryan Nutter, 28, of Portland, for his involvement in criminal threatening on Thursday.

According to a news release from the Portland Police Department on Friday, Nutter walked into the Front Room at 73 Congress St., where he threatened an employee with a fixed-blade knife.

The release stated Nutter fled to his apartment at 75 Sheridan St. after threatening the employee. When Portland officers arrived at the scene in an effort to arrest him, Nutter barricaded himself inside his apartment and made threats to harm himself and others.

"A search warrant was issued, and the Special Reaction Team, Crisis Negotiation Team, and Behavioral Health Unit responded to the scene," the release stated. "Nutter eventually surrendered and was taken into custody without incident."

Nutter was seen being brought to a cruiser around 4:30 p.m.

The suspect was transported to Maine Medical Center for an evaluation and then brought to Cumberland County Jail. He was charged with criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and is being held without bail, the release says.

Sheridan Street was reopened to through traffic following the incident.

"We are committed to providing our officers the training they need to deal with incidents like this,” Chief Heath Gorham of the Portland Police Department said in the release. “Their diligence and professionalism resulted in a peaceful resolution to this volatile and dangerous situation. I couldn't be more proud of the men and women of the Portland Police Department.”

Police advise that if anyone has any information that could help police regarding this case to call 207-874-8575, according to the release.

The release stated those interested can also provide information anonymously by calling 207-874-8584 and leaving a message on the department's Crime Tip line or by texting the keyword "PPDME" with a message to 847411, or TIP411.