Portland man arrested in connection with Portland, Falmouth robberies

Joseph Evers, 41, is charged with robbery in connection with four robberies in Portland and one in Falmouth, all earlier this month.

FALMOUTH, Maine — Editor's note: The video above aired Dec. 10, 2021.

A Portland man was arrested Monday in Falmouth and charged with five counts of robbery in connection with incidents earlier this month in Portland and Falmouth.

Joseph Evers, 41, allegedly robbed the CVS Pharmacy on Forest Avenue on Dec. 4, Walgreens on Marginal Way and Dominos on Forest Avenue on Dec. 5, and TD Bank on Congress Street on Dec. 6, Portland Police Department spokesman David Singer said in a release.

He is also charged in connection with a Dec. 10 robbery at Key Bank on Route 1 in Falmouth.

Falmouth and Portland police and the FBI Safe Street Task Force worked together to identify and arrest Evers Monday afternoon in Falmouth, Falmouth Police Lt. Jeffrey Pardue said in a release.