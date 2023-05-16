Portland man faces charges after reportedly entering girls bathroom at middle school

The man was arrested and faces multiple charges in connection with the incident at King Middle School.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORTLAND, Maine — A Portland man has been arrested and faces multiple charges after he reportedly entered the girls bathroom at King Middle School and offered hypodermic needles to a student, police said.

Jacob Warren Horwitch, 43, was arrested and charged with criminal trespass, violation of privacy, and refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force, Portland Police Department spokesperson Brad Nadeau said Tuesday in a news release.

Horwitch is accused of entering the school building Monday morning, and officers were called to respond to a report about a suspicious man at the school at about 8:48 a.m.

"Upon arrival, police were directed to the individual, who was now in the vicinity of the Deering Oaks Park entrance," Nadeau said.

An investigation indicated that Horwitch entered the girls bathroom, where he reportedly offered the needles to a female student.

Horwitch was brought to Cumberland County Jail.