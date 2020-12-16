Portland man arrested after allegedly revving chainsaw behind counter in Westbrook McDonalds, chasing manager

Westbrook police say Alice Sweet fled and was located on Riverside Street in Portland, where he was arrested.

WESTBROOK, Maine — A Portland man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after police say he entered the Westbrook McDonalds with a chainsaw, went behind the counter and revved the chainsaw several times, stole a drink and some food, chased the manager in the parking lot and damaged several vehicles.

Westbrook police were called at about 3:30 p.m. to McDonalds for reports that a man was chasing people with a chainsaw, Westbrook Police Capt. Steven Goldberg said in a release.

All on-duty officers immediately went to the area and found the suspect near VIP Tires on Riverside Street in Portland.

The man ran from police and was caught and arrested in the adjacent parking lot of the Fireside Inn.

Police charged Alice Sweet, 26, with robbery, criminal mischief, refusing to submit to arrest, and violation of conditions of release.