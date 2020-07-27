Portland man accused of stealing vehicle, spitting on 4 police officers

Two Portland officers were treated at Mercy Hospital for exposure to bodily fluids.

PORTLAND, Maine — The Portland Police Department said four officers were spit on by a man who was found to be operating a stolen motor vehicle just before 5 a.m. Saturday.

Mohamud Abdullahi, 27, of Portland was charged with four counts of assault, as well as violation of conditions of release.

According to Portland police, he was also charged by the South Portland Police Department for crimes committed in their jurisdiction.

The South Portland Police Department had asked Portland officers to locate a vehicle that had been reported stolen in their city. The vehicle was found driving on Franklin Street and was followed into the rear of 180 Pearl Street where it stopped.

The occupants were detained. Abdullahi, the driver, was handcuffed and placed in the back of a police car.

A South Portland officer came to the location and Abdullahi was told he was being placed under arrest. At that time, officers said he began violently kicking the cruiser door and window. Officers said he was removed from the car, but as he was transferred to the arrest van he spit on four officers and continued to resist arrest.

Two Portland officers were treated at Mercy Hospital for exposure to bodily fluids. They said Abdullahi spit in their eyes.