UPDATE: Overnight Scarborough shooting connected to Portland investigation, according to officials

Portland Police Department Special Response Team was called to 38 Maggie Lane just after 8:30 a.m. and Portland officials said Scarborough and Portland connected

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — UPDATE: Portland police confirmed Monday morning that the department's Special Response Team was called to a Portland home in connection with the Scarborough incident.

Armored vehicles went to 38 Maggie Lane at about 8:40 a.m., PPD spokesman David Singer said.

Singer referred all questions about the active investigation to the Scarborough Police Department.

The Special Response Team is called when police suspect a threat of violence or if a person is known to be armed, Singer said.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Police in Scarborough are investigating reports of gunshots fired at a home at 3 Stoneridge Drive in Scarborough overnight.

Stoneridge Drive is off of Route 77. The address where the shooting occurred is about a half-mile from Harmon's Dairy Bar.

Police received a report of the shots just after 2:30 a.m. Monday.

According to Scarborough Police Sgt. Scott Vaughn, shots were fired at the home from the street but it is unclear how many shots were fired. Vaughn said nobody inside the home was injured.

At this time, Vaughn said nobody is in custody in relation to the incident. According to police, there is no threat to the public.

Officials are expected to be at the scene for multiple hours Monday.

Sergeant Scott Vaughn with the Scarborough Police Department says officials were called to 3 Stoneridge Drive at 2:36 a.m. after gun shots were fired at a home. No one inside was injured, and no one is in custody right now. What we know on @newscentermaine this morning. #wakeMEup pic.twitter.com/A7MMRIA0uq — Chloe Teboe (@ChloeTeboe) June 28, 2021

