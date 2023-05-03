Portland man accused of 'engaging in indecent conduct' while naked on porch

Steven Ricci, 59, has been charged with visual sexual aggression against a child under 14 and indecent conduct, according to Portland police.

PORTLAND, Maine — A Portland man is accused of standing on his front porch Wednesday, wearing nothing but shoes and engaging in what police are calling indecent conduct.

It happened shortly before 9 a.m. at Steven Ricci's home at 915 Brighton Ave., according to a release from Portland police.

There was heavy traffic on Brighton Avenue at the time, and police said Ricci's lewd actions prompted a 911 call, the release stated.