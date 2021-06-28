Portland man arrested in connection with Scarborough shooting

Police say Shane T. Fors, 23, deliberately fired several shots into a house on Stoneridge Drive

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Scarborough police arrested a 23-year-old Portland man Monday morning in connection with a reported shooting on Stoneridge Drive.

Shane T. Fors is being held without bail at Cumberland County Jail.

Fors is charged with felony domestic violence criminal threatening and reckless conduct with a firearm, as well as misdemeanor criminal mischief, Scarborough Police said in a release.

Police received reports just after 2:30 am. Monday that several gunshots had been fired into a house at 3 Stoneridge Drive, Scarborough Police Sgt. Scott Vaughn said.

Officers later learned the shots were allegedly fired deliberately.

No injuries were reported.

An evidence team is removing items from the residence at 38 Maggie Lane in Portland. I’ve seen a couple of Portland Police Department cruisers leave the neighborhood. No official word yet on what’s happening. @newscentermaine #wakeMEup pic.twitter.com/aq8edqKS1W — Chloe Teboe (@ChloeTeboe) June 28, 2021

Armored vehicles went to 38 Maggie Lane at about 8:40 a.m., PPD spokesman David Singer said. Portland Police Department's Special Response Team and Scarborough Police were at the scene, where officers could be seen removing items from the building.

Sergeant Scott Vaughn with the Scarborough Police Department says officials were called to 3 Stoneridge Drive at 2:36 a.m. after gun shots were fired at a home. No one inside was injured, and no one is in custody right now. What we know on @newscentermaine this morning. #wakeMEup pic.twitter.com/A7MMRIA0uq — Chloe Teboe (@ChloeTeboe) June 28, 2021

The Portland Police Department spokesperson confirmed with @newscentermaine that the scene earlier today on Maggie Lane was connected to the shooting on Stoneridge Drive in Scarborough this morning. Details on @newscentermaine at noon. pic.twitter.com/4hMMI0To66 — Chloe Teboe (@ChloeTeboe) June 28, 2021

No additional information was immediately available.