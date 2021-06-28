Portland man arrested in connection with Scarborough shooting

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Scarborough police arrested a 23-year-old Portland man Monday morning in connection with a reported shooting on Stoneridge Drive.
Shane T. Fors is being held without bail at Cumberland County Jail.
Fors is charged with felony domestic violence criminal threatening and reckless conduct with a firearm, as well as misdemeanor criminal mischief, Scarborough Police said in a release.
Police received reports just after 2:30 am. Monday that several gunshots had been fired into a house at 3 Stoneridge Drive, Scarborough Police Sgt. Scott Vaughn said.
Officers later learned the shots were allegedly fired deliberately.
No injuries were reported.
Armored vehicles went to 38 Maggie Lane at about 8:40 a.m., PPD spokesman David Singer said. Portland Police Department's Special Response Team and Scarborough Police were at the scene, where officers could be seen removing items from the building.
No additional information was immediately available.
This story will be updated.