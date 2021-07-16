x
Portland man accused of driving intoxicated, fleeing Brunswick crash scene

Randy Boucher, 47, was taken to the Cumberland County Jail with “no bail allowed," Brunswick Police Chief Scott Stewart said.
BRUNSWICK, Maine — A man from Portland is facing charges after police say he crashed his car while driving intoxicated and then fled the scene.

Brunswick Police Chief Scott Stewart said in a release Friday that Randy Boucher, 47, has been charged with the following:

  • Leaving the scene of a property damage accident – class E
  • Operating under the influence (drugs) –  class D
  • Violating conditions of release – class E

The crash happened around 10:40 p.m. Thursday on Route 1 in Brunswick, according to Stewart.

Stewart said the Brunswick Emergency Communications Center received an operations complaint of a vehicle swerving all over the road, and ultimately crashing into the Route 1 median cable guardrails. 

Stewart said when officers arrived on the scene, they learned the driver had fled. Officers began searching the area and a K9 unit from the Freeport Police Department was also called to assist, according to Stewart.

Boucher was found about a mile away from the crash scene and was arrested without incident, according to Stewart.

Boucher was taken to the Cumberland County Jail with “no bail allowed," Stewart said.

