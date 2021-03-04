Portland homeless man arrested for allegedly threatening person with gun

The gun turned out to be an unmarked airsoft rifle.

PORTLAND, Maine — Police arrested and charged a homeless man in Portland after flashing what looked like a real gun at another person Friday morning.

According to Portland Police, Ray Morris, 51, was charged with a misdemeanor count of Reckless Conduct when officers saw the incident as they were leaving the Community Policing substation on Portland Street around 8:19 a.m. Though Morris threatened the person with it, the gun was determined to be an airsoft rifle.

Police said there were no clear markers such as orange safety that made them think it was not a lethal weapon, which is why they intervened.