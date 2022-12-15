Pedestrian seriously injured after hit-and-run in Portland

The man was hit while crossing the road at the intersection of Brighton Avenue and Taft Avenue.

PORTLAND, Maine — Portland police are searching for a driver who fled the scene after hitting a man crossing the intersection of Brighton Avenue and Taft Avenue around 8:40 p.m. Wednesday.

According to police, the man who was hit was taken to Maine Medical Center with serious injuries.

The car was described as a light to medium blue, newer model Honda CRV. Police said it would have significant front-end damage.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or have information is asked to call the Portland Police Department at (207) 874-8532 or (207) 874-8575.