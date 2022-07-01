Portland carjacking suspect in custody, police say

Police say the suspect who reportedly assaulted a victim, stole his car, and was involved in several carjackings, is now in custody.

PORTLAND, Maine — Portland police arrested a carjacking suspect on Friday, according to a Facebook post from the department.

UPDATE: The suspect is in custody. More information to follow. Posted by Portland Maine Police Department on Friday, July 1, 2022

A news release from Portland Police Department spokesperson David Singer stated the suspect was reportedly involved in several carjackings.

The suspect was a Black male who was reported to be wearing all black clothing and sunglasses and was missing one or both shoes, according to the release. He was last seen driving a black 2012 Honda Civic that has the license plate number 6957WF.

The suspect also reportedly had a sharp object on him that he used as a weapon when assaulting one of the carjacking victims, the release stated.

During the car robbery, one of the victims was seriously injured and taken to Maine Medical Center to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The release noted that the car might have had front-end damage and was stolen around 10:15 a.m. on Friday in the area of 1455 Congress St.

Before being found by police, the release stated the suspect was considered to be armed and dangerous to the public.

No additional information has been released at this time.