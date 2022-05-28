Porter man arrested Saturday after being the subject of a manhunt for several months

Devin Spencer, 30, was arrested on multiple charges according to the York County Sheriff's Office. He was wanted on warrants in Maine and New Hampshire.

PARSONSFIELD, Maine — A months-long manhunt ended with an arrest Saturday according to the York County Sheriff's Office.

Devin Spencer, 30, of Porter was found in a "hollowed out" cabinet in a Parsonsfield apartment according to a department Facebook post. The Oxford County Sheriff's Office and Maine State Police assisted in the arrest.

Police say Spencer was the subject of a manhunt for months "due to his escalating behavior". The Facebook post states Spencer was wanted on eight total warrants from several jurisdictions in both Maine and New Hampshire.

The New Hampshire warrants can only be cleared when Spencer is extradited to the state to face those charges, police added.