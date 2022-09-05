Police were initially called by a resident who told them an "unknown person" was mowing their lawn.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Police in Port Arthur are looking for a man they say stole a lawnmower and mowed the homeowner's lawn before running away with the mower early last month.

Police were initially called on Friday night, April 1, 2022, by a Port Arthur resident who told them an "unknown person" was mowing their lawn according to a post on the Port Arthur Police Department Facebook page.

When officers arrived at the home the mysterious lawncare man, who police have identified as Marcus Hubbard, ran away dragging the lawnmower with him the post said.

With police on his tail, Hubbard ditched the lawnmower in an alley and got away according to the post.

Hubbard is wanted on a charge of burglary of a building.

Security video from the home shows a man police say is Hubbard walking up the home's driveway and going into what they say is a shed that is just off-camera.

The timestamp on the video shows this happening at about 7:49 p.m.

He can be seen removing and setting aside a bicycle before pulling out a red-gas-powered lawnmower.

Hubbard then goes back into the shed and returns with a gas can which he uses to fill up the mower's tank.

He then puts the gas can away, cranks up the mower, and can be seen starting to mow the backyard.

He makes quick work of the small patch of grass and according to the video timestamp moves on to the front yard in less than four minutes.

The video ends less than two minutes later after he makes two passes on the front lawn.

If you know where Hubbard is call Port Arthur Police at 409-983-8600.

This is a developing story. We will update this story if and when we receive more confirmed information.

