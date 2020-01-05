AUBURN, Maine — Editor's Note: The above video is of previous coverage about domestic violence resources for victims.

A woman in Auburn was shot Friday morning in a home on University Street.

Police tell NEWS CENTER Maine they responded to a call around 9:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found a woman had been shot there. She was taken to CMMC in what police described as critical condition.

The man who is believed to have shot her ran from the scene but police found him nearby just a few minutes later.

Deputy Chief Timothy Cougle says the man appears to have shot himself.

He was also taken to CMMC in what police say is critical condition.

Cougle said it appears to be a domestic situation and the two people involved knew each other.

There is no public danger, according to Cougle, and the neighborhood is safe.

This story is ongoing and will be updated.

The Maine Crisis Hotline (888) 568-1112

The Maine Crisis Hotline is open 24-hours a day for crisis resolution and action planning. A family member or friend can call on someone else's behalf. If you find yourself in immediate danger call 911.

RELATED: Woman found unresponsive along Maine road; man claiming to be Army officer gets in scuffle with police at the scene

RELATED: Man shot and killed in armed confrontation with Maine State Police

RELATED: Alleged assault suspect pulled from Back Cove, later dies at Maine Medical Center

RELATED: Eddington man arrested after standoff with Maine State Police lasts through the night

RELATED: Maine abuse survivors at greater risk during coronavirus, COVID-19 outbreak

RELATED: Protection resources available for victims during coronavirus closures

RELATED: Buxton man tried to light his house on fire with his wife and children inside, police say.