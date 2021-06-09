x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Maine's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Maine | NewsCenterMaine.com

Crime

Police: Woman attacked from behind, hit with club in Portland's West End

Portland police spokesperson David Singer said officers were called to Brackett Street just before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday
Credit: NBC

PORTLAND, Maine — The Portland Police Department said a woman was attacked from behind and hit with a club in Portland's West End on Tuesday night.

Portland police spokesperson David Singer said officers were called to Brackett Street just before 10:30 p.m.

The woman was treated at the scene and then taken to the hospital after calling police, according to Singer.

Singer said a witness to the attack was able to give the following description of the attacker:

  • White man
  • About 6 feet tall
  • Thin
  • Wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and a ball cap

Singer said more information will be provided in a press release that will be released later.

Related Articles