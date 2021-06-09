Police: Woman attacked from behind, hit with club in Portland's West End

Portland police spokesperson David Singer said officers were called to Brackett Street just before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday

PORTLAND, Maine — The Portland Police Department said a woman was attacked from behind and hit with a club in Portland's West End on Tuesday night.

The woman was treated at the scene and then taken to the hospital after calling police, according to Singer.

Singer said a witness to the attack was able to give the following description of the attacker:

White man

About 6 feet tall

Thin

Wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and a ball cap